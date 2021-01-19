The 70 star that Boca conquered in San Juan against Banfield has already become part of the club’s rich history, of Miguel Ángel Russo’s cycle that has already made three Olympic rounds and also of Carlos Tevez’s extensive list of titles. However, while the AFA solves calendars and tournaments in conjunction with the Professional League, in Brandsen 805 they wait for other finals that may result in more stars for the blue and gold shield. Which?

For being the 2020 Super League champion in that heads-up against River, Russo’s team earned the right to play the Argentine Super Cup against the Argentine Cup champion who was delayed by the pandemic and is only now in dispute. In fact, the previous edition of the Super Cup between River and Racing is still pending, which would be played in February in Santiago del Estero.

But it is not the only definition by which Boca awaits a resolution from the AFA.

Boca lifted the Maradona trophy. (Photo: Germán García Adrasti).

It is that last season, Racing also played a decisive match, the Champions Trophy, for a national championship against Tigre, who had won the Super League Cup (precisely against Boca de Gustavo Alfaro). The Super League Cup was dissolved (only a first date was played, still without a penalty for River for not showing up to play against Atlético Tucumán) and it was replaced by the Diego Maradona Cup, the one that Boca won against Banfield in San Juan. The regulation, like so many other times, is not clear.

Should Boca play a final against the champion of the Maradona Cup? Impossible, because it was Russo’s own team that won. So does he have to play a final against the second in the Super League (River) or again against Banfield for being the finalist of the tournament that was resolved on Sunday?

No one knows yet, with the uncertainty hovering around Covid-19 and postponing definitive events without an audience. There is not even confirmation on whether that match will be played … This week, for now, there will be a meeting between the leaders of the League to finish approving the format of the next tournament (from February to May, with another national cup) and the situation will be touched, although today it is not a priority.

“The issue is in the pipeline, but these tournaments always depend a lot on the calendars, the predisposition of the clubs and also the sponsorship,” they entrusted to Clarion from the AFA. In fact, the final between Racing and Tigre was about to not be played because there was no financial agreement to carry out the event …

In Boca, for now, they are not notified of either of the two finals. But international participation is already assured for the next two seasons. In addition to playing the Copa Libertadores 2021, with the title against Banfield, he also won a place for the Copa Sudamericana 2022. Of course: in the case of accessing the other international competition, he will leave his place vacant for an eventual general table.