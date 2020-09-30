The world is still struggling with the corona virus epidemic. The fear of death from Kovid-19 is present everywhere. Meanwhile, a new dangerous ‘Cat Que Virus’ from China can cause big problems for India. Fear of viral spread has made medical staff alert.

China’s new virus threatens India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a warning after evidence of anti-virus virus in India. In the year 2014 and 2017, serum samples of 883 people were taken from different places in India. During the investigation, two people from Karnataka confirmed that the virus had found anti-bodies in the sample. This means that both Indians were infected with the virus at some point.

According to scientists, the mysterious cat Q is a variety of virus. It has the ability to infect humans and animals such as pigs or mosquitoes. High fever, meningitis, and worrying symptoms of encephalitis in children may be revealed when exposed to the virus. It is said that people have been found infected with Cat Q virus in some areas of China and Vietnam. After which the concern of scientists has increased.

Cat Q virus falls under the category of arthropod-borne virus. Symptoms can be revealed differently when infected with a virus. From uncomplicated infection to minor and severe symptoms have also been talked about. Cat Q virus is also found in pigs in addition to mosquitoes called culex. Its infection is usually spread in poultry and mammal organisms, but apart from this, transmission can also be done in humans through mosquitoes and insects.

ICMR report disclosed

The main source of transmission is the bite of infected mosquitoes or insects by a human being. The ICMR report says that species of mosquitoes of particular type are more vulnerable. They can also act as additional transmission medium. According to scientists, the new Cat Q virus can pose a public health crisis like Corona virus epidemic in India. The research conducted in ICMR 2017 has been published in the latest issue of Indian Journal of Medical Research.

