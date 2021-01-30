Despite all Corona guidelines, Corentin Tolisso from FC Bayern Munich apparently not without getting a new tattoo. This will have consequences for the player. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic announced in Sky interview before the game against the TSG 1899 Hoffenheimthat he will face a hefty fine
In a press release from the association, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is also quoted. “We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing Corona situation. The prerequisite for this is that players, coaches and supervisors adhere to the rules of the DFL’s hygiene concept in an exemplary manner. Corentin Tolisso has now violated these guidelines, although our athletic and medical management continuously and clearly communicates these guidelines internally. We will not tolerate such violations. We will therefore impose a heavy fine on Corentin Tolisso, the amount we will donate to charitable purposes. “
With Tolisso, the signs seem to be goodbye anyway. Since his move to the record champions, he has never really been able to prevail. So far, he has actually never been noticed with actions intended to accelerate his departure. After the latest scandal, those responsible for Munich will think twice about how long they want the French to be on the payroll.