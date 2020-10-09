WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the corona outbreak in the White House, the health authorities in the US capital Washington and the surrounding area stopped those who might be affected to be tested. In a letter published on Thursday, it said that the number of corona cases among people who worked in the White House or around government headquarters in the past two weeks or who attended an event there on September 26th had increased. According to the authorities, only a limited number of contacts from infected people have so far been traced. There is therefore a risk that other employees and residents could have become infected.

The TV broadcaster ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal document from the civil protection agency (Fema), that 34 White House employees and other contacts had been infected with the virus in the past few days. After the infection became known to the US President Donald Trump on Friday, the list of those infected in his environment had grown longer. In addition to the White House spokeswoman, close advisers to Trump, Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, have also tested positive. The White House is extremely cautious about the scope of the outbreak with reference to personal rights.

On September 26, Trump presented his candidate for a vacant Supreme Court judge’s post in the Rose Garden of the White House. More than 100 invited guests came together that day, few wore masks, and there was hardly any space between the chairs. Several participants were then tested positive for Corona./lkl/DP/he