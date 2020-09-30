The second league matchday in Italy was not yet completely completed, as a massive corona outbreak at CFC Genoa shook the Series A. The media now even fear a temporary interruption of the entire game operations until after the international break in October. But Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora does not want it to come to that.
A total of fourteen people from the Ligurian club tested positive for Covid-19 over the past weekend. Information of the kicker According to them, eleven professionals are said to have been among them, of whom to make matters worse, some are said to have stood on the field in the Sunday game at SSC Napoli (6-0 for Napoli). However, Genoa’s sporting director Flavio Ricciardella emphasized that all players in the squad had tested negative before leaving for southern Italy.
A crisis summit is now to evaluate the situation. Spadafora commented on the situation with reasonable seriousness (“That worries me very much!”), But at the same time does not want to think of extreme measures such as premature interruption of the entire game. “I don’t think,” said the minister, “that we are there yet.” Alternatively, individual games could be canceled, as happened last season in this country in the second division.
For the time being, further corona tests were scheduled on Tuesday at both CFC Genoa and SSC Naples. Further action by the league will also depend on the results of these rehearsals. Almost at the same time, a positive case was reported at the other Genoese club, the Sampdoria. As part of the medical check, the newcomer Keita Baldé was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The CFC Genoa is now hoping to postpone its game against FC Turin scheduled for next Saturday (Saturday, 6:00 p.m.). “We can’t train today and probably not for the next few days either,” Ricciardella quarreled with the television station Sky with the state of affairs. “It seems difficult to go into a game under these conditions, but we are waiting for the decision.” According to the manager, almost none of the people who tested negative now had more severe symptoms and only a few showed lighter signs.
Next weekend, two top games are on the program with the matches Lazio Rome – Inter Milan (Sun, 3 p.m.) and Juventus Turin – SSC Napoli (Sun, 8.45 p.m.).
