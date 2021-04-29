The American singer The Weeknd He received 16 nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after the snub at this year’s Grammys, in which he was chosen in no shortlist and led him to denounce the organizers of that “corrupt” gala.

After a year of great success and receiving the nickname of certain press as a candidate for future king of pop, The Weeknd enjoy a pyrrhic rematch with their candidacies for best male artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “After hours“and best Hot 100 song for”Blinding Lights“.

That hit from last year achieved an unprecedented fact for the music industry, staying for a whole year at the top of the Billboard rankings.

Faced with this obviousness, The Weeknd became the top Billboard nominee, in a abysmal contrast with the most famous Grammy Awards.

The absence of The Weeknd in the gala mother of music – his name did not appear in any of the more than 80 categories – was received with surprise among the press international musical, since his latest album After Hours is considered one of the best works of the year 2020.

The snub generated a immediate reaction. “The Grammys are still corrupt. They owe transparency to me, my fans and the industry …”, the artist tweeted hours after the academy announced its candidates for the 63rd edition of the awards.

And not only that: he announced that he will require his record company to do not resubmit your music for consideration by the Grammys selection committee.

The list of top Billboard nominees follows DaBaby, with eleven mentions. Meanwhile, rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD won multiple posthumous nominations and the discredited country singer Morgan wallen received six nominations.

In the Latin music sections, Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma and Ozuna will compete for the best Latin artist award,

The Weeknd at a Chicago Lollapalooza in 2018. Photo AP.7

The award for the best Latin female artist will be disputed by Becky G, Karol G and Rosalía.

And that of best latin duo or groupor between the Banda MS of Sergio Lizárraga, Eslabón Armado and Los Dos Carnales.

The Weeknd, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, this year’s third most nominated, will be measured for the honor of artist of the Year with Taylor Swift Y Drake, the most awarded singer in the history of these awards.

The ceremony of the Billboard Awards will be the may 23. For this edition, the popularity charts from March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021 were taken into account.

The Grammys scandal

In March, singer The Weeknd said that will not re-present his music to the selection process for the Grammy Awards, which he has already accused of “corrupt” and not very transparent after failing to achieve any nominations despite being one of the great favorites.

“By the secret committees, I won’t let my record company submit my music to the Grammys again“said the singer in a statement published by The New York Times.

The author of Blinding Lights refers to the committees formed by music industry veteransHe, executives and artists who decide the nominees in some categories, while in others the candidates are chosen by the voting pool of the Recording Academy of the United States.

Is criterion difference it has been the subject of criticism on previous occasions, including from former leaders of the organization who have tried unsuccessfully to change the voting process.

The Grammys were awarded last March.

