In the last hours it was known that FC Internazionale Milano, where Lautaro Martinez currently plays and Javier Zanetti is vice president, will change your logo for a more modern and minimalist style. And quickly the controversy grew in Italy.

According to directors of the institution, the idea is “to bring together the millions of fans and strengthen the relationship with the city of Milan.” Apparently, the new graphic identity will strengthen “the historical values ​​of Inter”, at least that is what the leadership assures.

But Alessandro Antonello, also had to go out to deny some versions of the Italian press that spoke of a modification of the name. “Inter will not change their name”said the delegate nerazzurri. And he buried the speculations of the Italian fans who were already screaming in the sky.

On the other hand, the logo change will also be accompanied by the search for a new sponsor and a new home for the Italian team. In this way, The managers plan to inaugurate a new San Siro in 2024. It is said, keep the history but with a modern image. It remains to be seen if the traditional fans will resist or support the change.

Thus, it should be clarified that there are other clubs that have already traveled the routes that Inter will now travel. For example, another large one, also from northern Italy but from the city of Torino, has already done so. Juventus, who decided to change their logo in 2017, a little before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the institution. “The Old Lady” left the classic oval shield for a simple “J” that includes the black and white stripes that differentiate it. In the best “less is more” style. The change was slightly resisted at first, but gained acceptance over time and is no longer up for debate.

Juventus took a turn in its image.

He Atlético de Madrid It was another club that changed its shield, but for a quite similar one. Rounder edges and the same distinctive icons as above can be seen. Remarkably, the fans reacted with a strong rejection and even marches were called to go back with the decision made. In any case, the change made in December 2016.

Atlético de Madrid modified its shield.

In that same year the Manchester City of Guardiola decided to radically change his shield causing divided opinions. He left aside the traditional eagle by adopting a circular logo, but continued with the Manchester ship, the three rivers and the red rose – traditional symbols – in the central part.

The Manchester City crest changed over time.

Another giant who turned his shield around was the Paris Saint-Germain from France. At 2013 the Qatari capitals club changed the logo to a slightly lighter one, kept the circular shape and reduced the size of the Eiffel Tower to make the word “Paris” more prominent.

All PSG shields.

But also in the year 2016 the shield of a historic club in England was changed. He West Ham United, who had been working on this project since 2014, took a radical turn. After the stadium move – they went from playing in Upton Park to the “Queen Elizabeth” stadium built for the 2012 Olympics – the London club’s board of directors conducted a survey to update the shield and the response obtained 72% approval. Thus, they kept the traditional crossed hammers but eliminated the castles that guarded their previous stadium. Modern football goes through this debate, that of traditional values ​​and market demands. It remains to be seen if a balance is reached with the decision, and if the effervescent Italian fans agree.

The change in the West Ham crest.

