After the strong controversy that had been unleashed by the inclusion of questions about lawfare in the examinations to fill the vacancies of several federal courts, the president of the Selection Commission in the Council of the Magistracy, Graciela Camaño, ordered “adapt the agenda” that included topics such as “Latin American financial totalitarianism”, “the conglobant typicality of Zaffaroni” and “the constitutional model of Chubut.”

Camano’s decision was “ad referendum” of what the Selection Committee that she chairs decides will meet next Thursday. Everything indicates that the request of the deputy lavagnista will be endorsed.

Camano had remained in the crosshairs of the opposition advisers. Before he made the decision to adapt the topics of the contests, a group of counselors enrolled in the opposition had sent him a letter in which they formally requested “that in use of his faculties” delete from the contest agenda “the points alluded to and all those others that do not comply with the provisions of article 31 of the Competition Regulations. “In addition, the directors Pablo Tonelli, Diego Marías, Silvia Giacoppo and Carlos Matterson demanded that” you let the jury know so that they omit to present for the examination of cases that contain the questioned subjects “.

The topics referred to in the letter were, at least, striking: “Latin American criminology: criminology in times of financial totalitarianism”, “The conglobant typicality of Zaffaroni”, “The so-called ‘lawfare’: notion and operation”, and “the Chubutense constitutional model” were the ones they cited. They were included in the 450 competition destined to fill the vacancies left by Claudio Bonadio (deceased) and Rodolfo Canicoba Corral (retired).

In that letter, the opposition councilors assured that “although these issues may be object of discussion or analysis in certain academic circles, they do not satisfy in the least the legal requirements “.

And they even went further and slipped the ideologization of the contests: “In other words, it is clear and manifest that the so-called ‘lawfare’, or the legal implications of an imagined ‘Latin American financial totalitarianism’, do not constitute institutes of current law in our country. opposition would cease to be an objective suitability test to become an ideological filter “.

This Monday, after the topics of the exams and the letter from the opposition councilors were known, one of the juries of the contest, Alejandra Lazzaro – secretary of the Electoral Chamber – resigned for “personal reasons.” The truth is that Lazzaro, as Camano described in the resolution, had adhered “unanimously” to the agenda presented “by all the members of the jury, including Roberto Atilio Falcone, Omar Florencio Minatta and Adriana Molina.

For now, Lazzaro’s resignation was not accepted pending what happens at the next meeting of the Magistracy. If he left his place, the contests could take longer. Is that next week the contestants were going to be tested.

In the midst of all the scandal, it was learned that if Lazzaro’s departure is confirmed, his replacement will be the lawyer and journalist from the TN channel, Adrián Ventura, according to the Infobae site. Ventura is a doctor of law, constitutionalist and professor of constitutional law.

The inclusion of questions about “lawfare” in the exams occurs just when the Government intensifies its fight against Justice and the toughest sectors of Kirchnerism insist on linking the legal cases against Cristina Kirchner and other former K officials with an alleged persecution of the media, politics and sectors of Justice.

Even the vice president is the one who insists the most with this theory that does not appear as a crime in the country’s penal manuals: only in her last speech before the Chamber of Cassation for the cause of the future dollar did she use the word lawfare eight times.