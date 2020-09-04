Postal ballot envelope for the 2012 presidential elections in Colorado. Illustrative photo. (GARY C. CASKEY / MAXPPP)

Americans in North Carolina can begin voting on Friday, September 4. Thousands of voters in this state on the East Coast will start receiving their ballots for the presidential election in their mailboxes, but also for the parliamentary elections, because it should be known that Americans are also called to renew their chambers representatives and a third of the senate. North Carolina is therefore the first state to launch. By the end of September, around 20 out of 50 states will also have started their voting process.

With this year, the coronavirus epidemic requires, priority is given to postal voting. In the state of North Carolina, authorities expect to receive ten times more ballots by mail than in the previous election. Nationally, it is estimated that around three out of four voters will vote remotely. This could represent around 80 million ballots.

What does the president say? According to him, there is a risk of fraud, and the Democrats will take the opportunity to steal the election. In truth, all studies show that there is no more, no less risk of cheating than with ballots placed in the ballot box. Between 2000 and 2012, there were about 500 cases of mail fraud in the United States, it’s really a drop in the ocean.

Donald Trump also says that the more people vote by mail, the more it will benefit Democrats. This may be a bit true, because by facilitating voting by mail, it will undoubtedly encourage young people, minorities, low-income households to vote anyway, and it is more of an electorate democrat.

Donald Trump has made a proposal that has been controversial for 48 hours: he suggests his voters to vote twice, once in person, once by mail. “If you receive these postal ballot tickets, return them filled, and in case they are not taken into account, leave your house and go vote”, he said at a meeting in Pennsylvania. Except that voting twice is illegal. In North Carolina, for example, this offense can be punished from three to 12 months in prison.

The US Post has already indicated that it may have difficulty processing this mass of additional mail on time. There is a risk that all the votes cannot be counted and that we may have to wait a few days, beyond November 4, to know the name of the winner of this presidential election, decidedly not like the others.