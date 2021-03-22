With the din still echoing from the budding world premiere of Sky Red, the Spanish miniseries that has Lali Esposito As one of its protagonists, the Argentine actress and singer gave an interview to the program The resistance, a late night hosted by David Broncano, characterized by having an acid humor and a particular question that makes his guests uncomfortable: “How much money do you have in the bank?”

In this context, and after counting for example that “I have sex every day”, or responses of that nature, Lali had a phrase that generated much controversy and repudiation on social networks.

Notably uncomfortable when addressing the issue, the singer tried to evade commitment by first talking about her investments. “I always invested it very well. I bought my parents a house. I also have my house …”, ripped off.

Lali Espósito plays Wendy, a young woman with a brave and defiant spirit.

Although conscious and resigned because she had to give a figure, Lali fired: “I’m going to tell you: 20 million.” After a brief silence in the study, in which they waited to know if he spoke in euros or dollars, one of the staff members asked him, in reference to the value of Argentine money: “In devalued pesos?”.

“Of course dear! Shit weights, devalued, they ain’t no use, for you it is two euros of shit. In pesos, heart, in pesos “, laughed the Argentine actress. At the same time that he grabbed an object that was on the driver’s desk and said: “It is the same as this.”

The following day, and before the publication of a tweet that the journalist Ángel de Brito uploaded in reference to a note that mentioned what Lali had declared, she herself replied: “It is not a real figure. Even if it has 1 peso or millions I would never talk about it. For education and privacy clearly I made the devaluation” joke “to laugh there!”, considering the issue closed.

