Elodie also shines in business: profits down but revenues up for Margarita Srl

Elodie Di Patrizi can be satisfied not only with her body exhibited – sparking some controversy – in the new Pirelli calendar, but also with her numbers of his business. A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of Margarita srl ​​took place in Milan, of which the famous singer has 99% and her older sister Fey the remaining 1%, to approve the 2023 budget.

The meeting, chaired by the sole director Claudia Marthe Mitai (mother of the two sisters) approved the financial year which closed with a profit that decreased year on year by 153 thousand to 114 thousand euros but in the face of strongly growing revenues to 1.16 million from 689 thousand euros in 2022The sister-partners have decided to send all the 2022 profits to reserve and thus the net worth it has risen to 454 thousand euros but with over 1.3 million in debts even if there are invoices to be issued (i.e. credits) for 883 thousand euros and liquidity year on year increased from 280 thousand to 570 thousand euros.

Elodie’s company, whose registered office is now in Milan, was established in Rome before the notary Marco Anellino in mid-2020 and has 28 corporate objects including “advertising agency activity”, “consulting in the record industry”, “design and creation of logos and brands”, “merchandising activity” and “design and creation of audio-video”.