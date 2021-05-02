The mayor of General Pueyrredón, Guillermo Montenegro, assured this Sunday that Mar del Plata will continue in phase 3 and will not suspend face-to-face classes, despite the decree signed by President Alberto Fernández.

“In the last hours we spoke with the Nation and the Province to review the data and finally we agreed to continue in phase 3 with sanitary precautions. We are going to maximize the controls and reinforce the inspection tasks, but I want to ask them once again that we continue to take care of ourselves,” he wrote Montenegro on his Twitter account.

The news is known while the tension between the Nation and the Province with the City continues, due to the decision to suspend presence in the face of the rise in cases of covid-19. The Buenos Aires authorities appealed to the Supreme Court and decided to continue with the teaching of classes in the classrooms, after a ruling by the Buenos Aires Justice suspended the application of the DNU.

WE ARE CONTINUING IN PHASE 3 AND THIS MONDAY THERE WILL BE CLASSES – Guillermo Montenegro (@gmontenegro_ok) May 2, 2021

