Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, spoke about the future of Lionel Messi in the press conference following his team’s 3-0 victory over Nimes in France’s Ligue 1.

But unlike his compatriot, Ángel Di María, who had given the go-ahead to the incorporation of La Pulga to the Parisian team, affirmed with certainty that “there were many possibilities”, DT evaded the question and – quick reflex-s stated: “I will not talk about Messi or comment on what my players say”.

“You know my words are misunderstood and then they arrive in another country in a way that, at best, they take a bad path, “he added. And he closed focused on his team, which for now is third in the local championship:” I have to be focused on trying to improve this team and achieve the objectives. “

Ronald Koeman, at a press conference, exploded against Ángel Di María. Photo: FC Barcelona Press / Miguel Ruiz.

Pochettino’s evasive response can be justified: as a good reader of the game, as he did in his days as a central defender, he wanted to avoid further problems with the club culé and also with his coach.

Since the coach of Barcelona, ​​the Dutch Ronald Koeman, came out with the end caps to answer Ángel Di María for his sayings: “I think is disrespecfull“.

And he continued, hot: “Someone can be wrong in saying such a thing. Especially for not heating up the Champions game more. It is not fair, I do not think it is respectful towards Barca to speak like that about a player who is ours.” Finally, the coach pointed out in the key match for the club culé and his future: “Also, remember that we have a tie against them“.

Messi and Di María in the Argentine National Team Will they meet again in Paris? Photo: AFP.

Beyond the mystery raised by the future of Lionel Messi, who in recent days suffered the leak of his contract in the Spanish newspapers, there are other clubs interested in him. Paris Saint-Germain is one. But so do David Beckham’s Inter Miami and Pep Guardiola’s and Sergio Kun Aguero’s Manchester City, among others.

At the moment, Lionel Messi has a contract with Barcelona until the end of June of this year and all are speculation. The only concrete thing is that From July 1, La Pulga can join the club of your choice as free. Who will be “The fortunate”, is still unknown …

However, if he wishes to join the Paris club, his compatriots Mauricio Pochettino, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi and Ángel Di María will be waiting for him, who for now will have to get away from the controversy after the altercation with Koeman and work on his next Champions League match. League if they want to be crowned in Europe.

And this will be precisely against Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona. The one-way crossing of the Champions League round of 16 will be the February 16th at 17 in Argentina, in the Camp Nou. While the return match will take place on March 10, at the same time, but at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium in Paris, France.

With information from Sport.

