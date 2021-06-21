In recent months, the Activision CEO Bobby Kotick he has been embroiled in constant controversy over all the money he receives for running the company. In fact, he himself considered that indeed, he was earning too much, and agreed to reduce his salary to be more on a par with other executives of the company. However, its shareholders consider that, despite the reduction, Kotick He was still earning too much, so they looked for a way to lower his salary even more. Unfortunately, they did not succeed.

In the past week, Activision held its annual general meeting, where they decided to delay their shareholders’ proposal for a week. CtW Investment Group, which previously asked the rest of the shareholders to vote against a proposal that would end up benefiting Kotick monetarily, he said this was a “desperate move to avoid losing.” But to your surprise Kotick ended up winning and as a result a financial compensation of $ 150 million dollars was approved for the executive.

Michael Varner, director of executive compensation for CtW, stated that “although legal, this move is often unusual and in very bad taste.” On Monday, Activision said that 54% of its shareholders had approved this proposal. Verner suggests that Activision did not play fair, in addition to mentioning these types of results are very rare.

“With only 54% of the votes in favor, the proposal hardly managed to receive majority support. It appears that Activision twisted its arms enough for the measure to pass. It is rare that these types of proposals oscillate between a percentage of 50%. “

Via: MarketWatch