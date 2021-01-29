The United States Government announced this Friday that canceled the arrival of a patrol of its Coast Guard to the Argentine Sea, as had been officially announced.

Specifically, it suspended its mooring in the port of Mar del Plata, which it had been planned first for the month of January, and then it was postponed to February. Now it will not be done.

Two weeks ago, after the arrival in Argentina of the USCGC STONE to Mar del Plata was published as part of its trip throughout the South Atlantic to patrol against illegal fishing and organized crime, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement to say that the arrival of the ship would be “strictly protocol”.

“The Argentine Government accepted the visit of the USCGC Stone together with its peer in our country, the Argentine Naval Prefecture, which will take place in the port of Mar del Plata in February. Said activity will be strictly formal in nature, ”said the ministry led by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá.

In the text they warned that the visit “did not include any operational or cooperative activity.” Therefore, they warned, “I was not going to”involve missions of surveillance or control of fishing, which are carried out exclusively with means and personnel of the Argentine State whose function is the protection of our sovereignty and our resources in the national maritime spaces that in the last year captured three illegal foreign fishing vessels, a figure that has not been reached since the year 2005″.

After the announcement of the arrival of the American ship, from Kirchnerism They took care to make their discomfort clear with the activity that Minister Sabina Frederic had arranged at the request of the Prefecture itself. They compared them to exercises in the Southern Command fleet, which is run by the US Navy.

By the way, he knew Clarion that the americans made known your desire to exercise with the Naval Prefecture, and that this force wanted to do them, given the experience they provide. In fact, the USCGC Stone did internships and was received by all the South Atlantic coastal countries through which it passed, from the Caribbean to Uruguay.

The exercises were to be historical and highly relevant, taking into account friction between the government of Cristina Kirchner with the government of Barack Obama in matters of Defense and Security.

This newspaper also learned that one of the issues that raised awareness in the Argentine Government was the fact that from official pages of the United States there was talk that one of the objectives of its patrol vessel in this area was to deter Chinese fishing boats too, who tend to commit strong crimes with fishing. The government of Alberto Fernández is negotiating an agreement of its own with the government of Xi Jinping.

Following the controversy, Washington issued a new statement. The full text is as follows:

“He ship STONE of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) announced that he will not finally visit Argentina, as planned on his initial route of travel. A thorough evaluation of the conditions found logistical challenges that prevent the ship from mooring in the port of Mar del Plata.

Argentina represented the southernmost stop on the maiden voyage of the force’s most modern ship, which also included Guyana, Brazil and Uruguay. The ship’s tour is part of the Coast Guard’s Operation Southern Cross as part of the actions to strengthen regional maritime safety alliances and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU), promoting responsibility and accountability in accordance with international standards.

The United States will continue to work to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between the USCG and the Argentine Naval Prefecture, understanding that the region is safer and more prosperous when our countries come together to strengthen maritime security in the region. “

