After the sensational salvation obtained on the last day, the Salerno woman works to restart in the sign of continuity and to avoid a run-up similar to that of this year.

RENEWAL

–

President Iervolino, firmly intending to continue with Davide Nicola on the bench, has reached an agreement for the extension of the contract with the sports director Walter Sabatini. The 67-year-old manager had arrived in Salerno in January and had signed a 6-month contract, after the change in top management with the arrival of President Iervolino. As for the future of the coach, positive news are expected in the next few hours.