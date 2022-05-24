The ds arrived in January continues with the company of president Iervolino, firmly intending to extend also with the technician Davide Nicola
After the sensational salvation obtained on the last day, the Salerno woman works to restart in the sign of continuity and to avoid a run-up similar to that of this year.
President Iervolino, firmly intending to continue with Davide Nicola on the bench, has reached an agreement for the extension of the contract with the sports director Walter Sabatini. The 67-year-old manager had arrived in Salerno in January and had signed a 6-month contract, after the change in top management with the arrival of President Iervolino. As for the future of the coach, positive news are expected in the next few hours.
