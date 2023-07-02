King ‘whips up family’ to watch world title race Max Verstappen: ‘Was able to walk away’

King Willem-Alexander had ‘whip up’ his daughters at the end of 2021 to watch the race for the world title in Formula 1. When things almost went wrong for Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, the monarch actually wanted to run away from television. “Luckily I didn’t do that,” Willem-Alexander tells Edwin Evers in his podcast series Through the Eyes of the King.