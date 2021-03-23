US President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked Congress to approve “immediately” measures to strengthen gun control in the United States, including a ban on all assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines.

“We can save lives” with gun control, Biden said in a statement from the White House about the shooting on Monday. left ten dead in a Boulder supermarket (Colorado).

Biden said that although exact details still unknown On the motives of the suspect and the type of weapons he used, he did not want to “wait another minute, or another hour, to take steps that are common sense and that will save lives in the future.”

The supermarket where the Boulder massacre took place. Photo: AFP

“I urge my colleagues in the Lower House and Senate to act. We can again ban assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines in this country,” the president stressed.

The United States approved in 1994 a federal veto on assault weapons in the country, which in Biden’s words “caused mass killings to collapse”, but in 2004 it expired without Congress renewing it.

The gun control debate is periodically revived in the United States when there are mass shootings, but the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its powerful allies in Congress have prevented far-reaching measures from being passed in recent years. years.

Biden specifically requested that the Senate approves two bills “immediately” that they have already received the approval of the Lower House and that “they would close the loopholes in the background check system” of gun buyers.

Asked whether he himself will present his own legislative proposals to increase gun control, the president said he would elaborate on that issue at another time.

After the massacre, the supermarket became a place to honor the victims. Photo: EFE

Biden claimed to be “devastated” by news of the Colorado shooting and for the fact that it occurred “less than a week after the terrifying murders of eight people, the assault on the Asian community” in Atlanta.

As he did after those attacks, the president ordered this Tuesday to lower the flags of the White House and all public buildings in the country to half-staff until March 27, in memory of the victims of the Boulder shooting.

He also said that police officer Eric Talley, who died while trying to save customers from the supermarket, is “the definition of an American hero“.

Source: agencies