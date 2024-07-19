Four days after the Copa America final between the Colombian National Team and the Argentine National Team, Technical director Néstor Lorenzo spoke about it on Thursday, July 18.

These 50 wonderful days, united by a flag, in pursuit of a dream that never ends, showing commitment and total dedication.

Loenzo, chosen as the ‘Best coach of the Copa America 2024’It took him four days to process what had happened in the decisive match and express to the 52 million Colombians how grateful he was for their support.

“These 50 wonderful days, united by a flag, in pursuit of a dream that never ends, showing commitment and total dedication,” are the first words that can be read in the post published on her Instagram account.

Colombia selection. Photo:Instagram: @nestorglorenzo

He also thanked the entire technical team, naming each one of them.: William Torres, Jose Rendon, Hector Abadia, Jairo Mesa, Carlos Entrena, Gustavo Pineda, Marcelo Roffe, Mauricio Serrato, Astrid Quinchia, Heinar Yadir, Carlos Garcia, Ivan Novella, Daniel Amaya, Ivan Cardenas, Jaime Niño, Jhon Ureña, Carlos Sanchez, Salua Murad, Mario Gallo, among many others.

Colombian National Team Technical Staff Photo:Instagram: @nestorglorenzo

Despite finishing as runners-up, Lorenzo said that they are still working to achieve the goals and dreams that they have set for themselves as a team.

“Let the dream not sleep, let’s go for more”is the last sentence with which the publication ends.

It is no secret that for the Colombians it was an illusion to be just ninety minutes away, which in the end became 120, from winning one of the most important soccer championships in the American continent, but it was enough to Lautaro Martinez’s only goal so that Argentina would become champions.

Lautaro Martínez, the top scorer of the Copa América, gave Argentina the victory. Photo:Getty Images

The above caused Great feeling of sadness among the Colombian National Team playerswho began to speak out as the hours and even days went by. However, the most anticipated statement by all Colombians was still missing: that of the technical director.

Reactions after the result of the 2024 Copa América final was announced. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga

