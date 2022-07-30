In the Perm Territory, a criminal case was initiated after the collision of a boat and a barge on the Kama River

In the Perm Territory, a criminal case was opened after a collision between a boat and a barge on the Kama River in the Perm Territory. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

“The head of the Russian Investigative Committee instructed to initiate a criminal case in connection with the incident on the Kama River in the Perm Territory,” the report says.

On July 30, in the Perm Territory, on the Kama River between the village of Orel and the city of Berezniki, a passenger boat collided with a barge loaded with timber.

There were 25 people on board at the time of the collision. After the incident, nine people received medical assistance, one person was hospitalized. Both ships remained afloat. It is reported that the captain of the boat K-1765 provided paid services for the transportation of passengers.

The commander decided to cross the trajectory of the cargo ship at an unsafe distance, after which a collision occurred. In addition, the captain of the boat fled the scene after the incident, but his whereabouts were established. The man was intoxicated. The investigation establishes all the circumstances of the incident.