The investigation opened a case after the collapse of the Severopeschanskaya mine

Investigators opened a criminal case after a collapse at the Severopeschanskaya mine in the Sverdlovsk region. This is reported by E1.ru.

The emergency that occurred was qualified under Article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities”). The identities of the five victims have been established, said Sverdlovsk police spokesman Valery Gorelykh. Four of them are local residents. Three were hospitalized.

Measures are currently being taken to rescue a fifth worker from the rubble. The enterprise has an operational headquarters, Gorelykh noted.

There were five miners in the mine at the time of the explosion.

The emergency occurred on April 1 when explosives were being planted for scheduled blasting work at a Ural mine. At the horizon of 338 meters, a rock collapsed.