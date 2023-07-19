Nasr called on all the families and owners of properties for which a decision to restore and demolish was issued, to quickly go to the concerned authorities to implement the decisions issued against their homes.

The intervention of the Egyptian representative comes after a property collapsed in the Hadayek al-Qobba neighborhood, and the number of victims reached 13 dead and one injured, who was transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

What happened?

Cairo Governorate confirmed that the cause of the collapse of the property was due to the demolition of one of the load-bearing internal walls by the owner of the first floor for the purpose of expansion, which affected the building and led to its collapse.

The collapsed property consisted of 5 floors with an area of ​​120 meters, and five individuals were able to get out of the property before it collapsed.

It was built without a permit for its construction before the building law was issued, and a restoration decision was issued regarding it, but it has not been implemented.

Nevine Al-Qabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, in coordination with the Governor of Cairo, directed the disbursement of 60 thousand pounds to the families of each deceased from Social Solidarity and Nasser Social Bank, and the disbursement of urgent aid to the injured.

An engineering committee was formed to examine the collapsed property and evacuate the neighboring properties, to show the extent of its impact from the collapse, and the Public Prosecution office has launched investigations.

The suspect responsible for the collapse of the residential property has been arrested.

The Egyptian MP says, “What we are doing in parliament is an attempt to remedy the crisis of successive house collapses in Egypt. The dome property is not the first and the last. The most important thing at the present time is the speed of intervention to prevent the collapse of other houses, and with it the loss of many lives.”

And Nasr continued in his speech: “All the old houses will be followed up in coordination with the neighborhoods and the engineering department to know their position and quickly take measures for restoration and demolition.”

The member of the Egyptian Parliament believes that the crisis is summarized in two axes: