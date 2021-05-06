The Indec reported that the manufacturing industrial production index (IPI) showed a rise of 32.8% in March compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, construction increased 97.6% in the same period, according to the report published this Thursday by the agency.

Compared with February, industrial activity grew 0.7%. But construction fell by 0.5%.

In the previous Indec report, both activities had also grown compared to February 2020, although in more modest proportions: 1.6% and 20%.

The peaks shown by the March records reflect the low levels of activity in March 2020, when the start of the coronavirus quarantine felt strong.

Thus, the two activities reached the fifth consecutive month on the rise.

News in development

AFG