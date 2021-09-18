A new suicide incident occurred in Egypt when an elderly man threw himself under the wheels of the subway at Maadi Station, south of Cairo, just 3 days after the suicide of a student at the Faculty of Dentistry by jumping from the sixth floor of City Stars Mall in Nasr City, east of Cairo.

A security source told “Sky News Arabia”: “The Transport and Communications Police received a notification that a man had fallen in front of the train as he entered the Maadi metro station, and his body was turned into pieces.”

Immediately, a security force moved to the scene of the accident, accompanied by officials in the Metro Operations Authority, and the cameras were unloaded, and it was found that the man jumped on his own in front of the train, according to what appears in the filming.

The source added that the body was recovered from the rails of the first line coming from Helwan and heading to Al-Marj, and that the movement of trains returned to normal after a temporary stop, and that the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.

According to the source, the suicide bomber resides in the orchards department, south of Cairo, and the necessary data is being collected about him.

It is noteworthy that a 23-year-old girl enrolled in the Faculty of Dentistry committed suicide last Wednesday by jumping from the sixth floor of the City Stars Mall in Nasr City, east of Cairo, and it was found that she was suffering from psychological pressure, according to what her family reported in the investigations, an incident that sparked great controversy, especially after The spread of a video of the moment of the girl’s suicide on social media, prompting the Public Prosecution to warn against circulating this video because it constitutes a crime punishable by law.