Thousands of families found themselves in financial distress due to false allegations of fraud. The government remains in office until the election in March.

AMSTERDAM taz | After hours of deliberation, the Dutch government resigned on Friday. The reason for this is the report of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the “child benefit affair”, due to which thousands of families ended up in financial need through unjustified accusations of fraud. The report, published in December, accuses the authorities of serious errors and violations of the rule of law.

In a press conference in The Hague, Prime Minister Mark Rutte recalled the “unprecedented injustice” that had been done to the parents concerned. The rule of law did not comply with the norm of protecting the population from an all-powerful administration. His government bears full responsibility for this. Because the entire system has failed, the entire coalition is resigning.

Rutte assured the parents concerned that the announced compensation would be implemented quickly. He also said that the system of state subsidies needs to be completely renewed. After the press conference, Rutte announced the resignation of King Willem-Alexander.

The four-party coalition, which includes Rutte’s right-wing liberal party VVD, the Christian Democrats (CDA), the liberal Democrats66 (D66) and the Calvinist ChristenUnie (CU), is now provisionally in office. The background is not only that parliamentary elections will take place in the Netherlands in mid-March, but also the corona pandemic. “Our fight against the virus continues,” said Rutte on Friday. This also applies to the government support packages for hard-hit industries.

Criticism also because of dealing with Corona

Economy Minister Eric Wiebes, on the other hand, will no longer be part of the provisional government. In the previous liberal-social government, as State Secretary for Finance, he was responsible for the tax authorities. The day before, Lodewijk Asscher, the Social Democrats’ designated lead candidate, had resigned – the then Minister of Social Affairs. With that he had increased the pressure on the government.

The now resigned cabinet is also under criticism because of a hesitant corona fight. The Netherlands was the last EU country to start vaccinating at the beginning of January. In the polls, Rutte’s VVD is still ahead – ahead of the right-wing populist Freedom Party and the Christian Democrats.