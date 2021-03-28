Angela Merkel is a guest in Anne Will’s ARD talk on Sunday evening at 9.45 p.m. In an individual interview, the Chancellor will speak about her admission of errors and the corona policy.

Berlin- “This mistake is solely my mistake,” declared Chancellor Angela Merkel * on Wednesday. At a press conference she asked the citizens for forgiveness. The reason for this was the Easter quiet, which was decided at the Prime Minister’s Conference on Tuesday night and later withdrawn by the Chancellor. After her public apology, the Chancellor is even ready to go to a TV talk show.

Merkel can usually only be seen in such formats during the election campaign. However, their media appearances increased during the Corona crisis. The ARD announced on Friday that the Chancellor will be a guest on Sunday in the program of the experienced talk show host Anne Will * to answer questions. First and foremost, it should be about the corona policy and the crisis management of the federal and state governments.

Angela Merkel is back to Anne Will after three years

The last time the Chancellor was three years ago, after the G7 summit, was a guest on the ARD talk show. At that time, almost four million viewers tuned in. This time, the Chancellor will speak in an individual interview about the Corona * policy of the federal and state governments.

Merkel has to answer questions from the moderator Anne Will. There will be no discussion, however, as the Chancellor will be the only guest on the talk show. According to the ARD, the following questions should be clarified in the interview: “What does the admission of errors mean for the further crisis management of the federal and state governments? How should the third corona wave * be broken? Where is Germany currently in the fight against the virus? ”The live broadcast can be seen on ARD on Sunday at 9:45 p.m. (dp)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.