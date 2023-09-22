The military escalation between Azerbaijan and the Nagorno Karabakh region has accentuated the humanitarian crisis that the area had been experiencing for months due to the Azerbaijani blockade. During the conflict, the Karabakh government has received virtually no international aid and has been forced to accept a ceasefire proposal that generates uncertainty.

Uncertainty reigns again in the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. Following the announcement of “anti-terrorist military operations,” Azerbaijan launched large-scale attacks on military positions and civilian settlements. For more than 24 hours, the sound of artillery and the alarm of air raids filled the capital, Stepanakert. Immediately, the population took refuge in underground shelters to hide from the missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and military aviation that threatened populated areas.

According to data published by the Nagorno Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office, more than 200 deaths were recorded, among which ten are civilians – five children – and at least 400 injured. In turn, the social networks of Armenian users are overflowing with publications about missing civilians with whom it has not been possible to establish contact. Communication with the villages has been cut since September 19, at the beginning of the escalation of violence. According to official information, the villagers are waiting to be evacuated.

In this context, the former Minister of State of Nagorno Karabakh, Artak Beglaryan, issued a statement in which he described the context as “bloody genocide” and exposed the imminent need for the Karabakh authorities to make a decision “no matter how difficult it may be” to put an end to the attacks.

No alternative beyond accepting the ceasefire

The newly elected President of Nagorno Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, called an urgent session of the Security Council to discuss next steps. At the end, the decision to accept the ceasefire proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops was published. Everything indicated that Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement. The Azerbaijani side had to stop the fire in exchange for the complete disarmament of the Karabakh Defense Army.

The population suffered the news; although a large part of social sectors suspected that there was no alternative given the rhythmic increase in victims. The Nagorno Karabakh authorities regretted that the lack of reaction from the international community and sanctions against the regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev placed them in a tight position.

The disengagement of the Government of Armenia also contributed to the isolation of Nagorno Karabakh. Immediately after the agreement was announced, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan indicated that Armenia did not interfere in the drafting of the document and reiterated that his country would not intervene in any operations. He pointed out that, since this is the objective of the Azerbaijani leadership, he will not give in to provocation. Once again, Pashinyan insisted that Armenia does not have military units or equipment in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh since 2021.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses Parliament following the escalation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 13, 2022. via REUTERS – PAN PHOTO

The two sides of the conflict try to define the future of Nagorno Karabakh

On the morning of September 21, the day marking the 32nd anniversary of Armenia’s independence from the Soviet Union, representatives from Nagorno Karabakh and Baku met to discuss next steps. Azerbaijani media described the content of the agenda as “integration issues”; while the Armenian side insists on the negative connotation of this term, since “integration is not possible under a regime that plans ethnic cleansing.”

This first meeting was far from conclusive definitions of the situation, since no final agreement took place. The Nagorno Karabakh delegation stated that it is still necessary to work on the points of the agreement and include security guarantees for the population. Meanwhile, residents pointed out that it is not possible to resolve the conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in a single meeting, although it has been an important step towards the peace treaty.

In turn, the Russian peacekeeping forces, in charge of the security mission in the territory since the end of 2020, have begun evacuation operations of civilians from peripheral areas. So far, 5,000 residents from different regions have been evacuated and transferred to the Russian military base in the Askeran region, where the Nagorno Karabakh airport is located.

Representatives of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian community, the government of Azerbaijan and a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attend the talks in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, September 21, 2023. AP

At the beginning of the military actions, Azerbaijan assured that it had informed Russia of its intentions. However, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zajarova, denied these statements and stated that the mention was received by the peacekeeping troops a few minutes before the start of military operations. Russia also suffered damage: the loss of at least six soldiers and damage to its infrastructure. Today, the Azerbaijani president contacted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to apologize and offer financial aid to the families of the victims.

After the armed clashes, the humanitarian emergency continues

In this context, the humanitarian emergency continues. The scenario of armed violence aggravated the consequences of ten months of blockade. The crisis was already hitting the population of Nagorno Karabakh, which even recorded deaths from famine at this time. The lack of food, medicine, electricity and gas still obstructs the daily lives of the inhabitants, who also do not have fuel to get around.

One day before the resumption of hostilities, Russian Red Cross vehicles simultaneously entered the Berdzor-Lachin Corridor and the Aghdam highway. While the first involves the connection of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia, blocked by Azerbaijan through a checkpoint; The opening of the Aghdam-Stepanakert highway was the proposal of the Azerbaijani side to access the capital with bags of flour through its Red Crescent organization. The preliminary refusal of the Nagorno Karabakh authorities to allow Azerbaijani vehicles to enter their territory led to an agreement through which Red Cross shipments entered simultaneously from the two accesses. Armenian-produced flour entered through the Berdzor-Lachin Corridor, and Swedish, Russian and Spanish hygiene products entered through Aghdam.

Currently, despite the ceasefire, the blockade continues and, in the absence of certainty about the future, the population of Nagorno Karabakh disputes its fate between evacuation, resistance and hopelessness.