I.After the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, Israeli ministers reaffirmed that Israel will in future react to any attack from the Palestinian territory much more severely than before. Finance Minister Israel Katz from the right-wing conservative ruling party Likud told radio station 103FM on Sunday: “For any attack on the south, there must be targeted killings of Hamas leaders and fire on Hamas targets.”

So far, Israel has always avoided taking the first step out of fear of a war. This will now change, said Katz. Jahja Sinwar, head of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, will “pay with his head” for any attack.

Netanyahu sees “new rules of the game” in relation to Hamas

The Israeli settlement minister Zachi Hanegbi, also from Likud, went even further in an interview with the TV station Kanal 13 on Saturday: “We must not wait for rocket attacks.” He also believes that a new armament of Hamas with rockets would be a reason for Israel to initiate an attack. He spoke of a “total change in the equation” in relation to the Islamist organization. “We never did that, now is the time to do it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke of “new rules” with Hamas after the ceasefire came into force on Friday night. Israel will react very severely to new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, he warned.

With the mediation of Egypt, Israel and Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, agreed on a ceasefire after eleven days. According to the Israeli army, Palestinian militants fired more than 4,360 rockets at Israel during the armed forces. 680 of them hit the Gaza Strip itself. 13 people were killed in the attacks in Israel. The Israeli army shot at more than 1,500 targets in the coastal strip.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 248 Palestinians were killed, more than a quarter of them minors. Israel’s army, on the other hand, speaks of more than 200 Palestinian militants killed in the Gaza Strip.