In detail, the Israeli army announced, on Wednesday morning, the return to normal on the home front, after a cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip entered into force, after an exchange of shelling that lasted for hours.

The Israeli Air Force had announced raids on the Gaza Strip, while several explosions were heard in the Strip, in response to the firing of missiles from Gaza towards Sderot and Israeli settlements.

One of the rockets fell earlier in the settlement of Sderot, seriously injuring an Israeli citizen.

Two Palestinian sources told Reuters, at dawn on Wednesday, that an agreement had been reached between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on a cease-fire, after the two sides exchanged missile strikes following the death of a prominent Palestinian detainee on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

Two sources from the Palestinian factions told Reuters that a “mutual and simultaneous” cease-fire entered into force at 3:30 in the morning, according to local time.

A state of cautious calm prevails along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, after hours that witnessed mutual shelling.

Israeli bombing

After midnight, the Israeli army issued a statement saying that its planes had raided Hamas sites, in response to the firing of rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to the statement.

The Israeli army held Hamas responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, stressing that it “will pay the price for security violations against Israel.”

70 rockets from Gaza

Earlier, the Israeli Army Radio said that for the first time since August 2022, rockets were fired outside the Gaza envelope, reaching areas about 20 kilometers from Gaza.

Israeli media said that the total number of rockets fired by the Palestinian factions has reached 70 so far.

The death of Khader Adnan

The missile strikes from Gaza followed the death of the Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, a leader in the Jihad movement, at dawn on Tuesday, after a hunger strike that lasted 87 days.

This is the first death of a Palestinian detainee who has been on hunger strike for more than 3 decades.

The Israeli Prison Service said Khader Adnan, who was awaiting trial, “was found on Tuesday morning in his cell unconscious.”

She added that he was subsequently transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him.

Adnan’s death sparked a wave of anger and protests in the occupied Palestinian territories, which witnessed a general strike and confrontations in separate areas with the Israeli army, before leading to an escalation between Tel Aviv and the factions in Gaza.