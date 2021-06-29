The road to the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 is turning into a nightmare for the Mexican team because many relevant elements are in the pre-Olympic combination of Jaime lozano for the Olympic Games, What Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo Y Henry Martin, who appeared in the pre-list of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino.
Added to this, some did not survive the second cut and now, those that had appeared in the final list, have also been downloaded, starting with Gerardo Arteaga who has a personal problem, Rodolfo Pizarro who is injured (hoping to be ready for the contest), not forgetting that Alan Pulido set off the alarms this weekend by presenting an injury in his match with the Sporting kansas city, which gravity is not yet known.
Similarly, the presence of the captain Andrew Saved She was not one hundred percent sure because in the concentration she presented a muscular discomfort, which is presumed to be a tear. After being subjected to studies, it is known that it would take a month to recover, therefore, El Tata has the last word to know if he remains in concentration or is free to go with his club.
With everything that happened so far, there were last minute calls like Efrain Alvarez of Los Angeles Galaxy Y Vladimr Loroña of Xolos, although it is clear that the South American strategist will not have anything easy how to organize his starting eleven, but the good news is that he still has several experienced ones who will be able to shelter the rest of the selected ones who are the new faces in the major as Oswaldo Rodriguez, Kevin Alvarez, Alan Cervantes, Efraín and Rogelio Funes Mori.
Not being able to count on Paco Memo, the helmsman will put all his trust in Alfredo Talavera, who despite not having had a great Guard1anes 2021 with Pumas, continues to show that age is not an impediment to being at a good level. The central defense would be occupied by the second captain Hector Moreno Y Carlos Salcedo, the first being one of the most veteran and the second having a sticky coverage and good physical bearing; and the sides would be occupied by Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez on the right and Jesus gallardo on the left.
After the confirmed absence of the Little Prince, Edson Alvarez could be enabled as a pivot, accompanied by Hector Herrera, while on the sides of the midfield they could manifest Orbelín Pineda Y Jonathan Dos Santos; Finally, at the extremes of the attack, the most unbalancing ones would have to be counted as Hirving lozano Y Jesus Manuel Corona, who would feed balls to the Twin, who aims to be the ‘9’ of the Aztec team.
Without any problem Nestor Araujo He could fight for the title in the center, since he had constant activity in Spain with Celta de Vigo, but Álvarez and Cervantes could also surprise to play as initials, unlike the rest who will probably find themselves on the substitute bench .
