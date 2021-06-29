TALAVERA IS PROFILED AS A HOLDER FOR GOLD CUP ??? After almost a fact that Guillermo Ochoa will be one of the reinforcements of the Olympic team and according to information from TUDN, the Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera would be in charge of defending the Mexican goal in the Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/vMJII8g0lw – Soccer Media Official (@futbolmediaofi) June 11, 2021

Similarly, the presence of the captain Andrew Saved She was not one hundred percent sure because in the concentration she presented a muscular discomfort, which is presumed to be a tear. After being subjected to studies, it is known that it would take a month to recover, therefore, El Tata has the last word to know if he remains in concentration or is free to go with his club.

? ALERT ? Andrés Guarded MISSES THE GOLD CUP! He will be out for about a month. Gerardo Martino will decide if he leaves the concentration. pic.twitter.com/wYBJ0EIgEB – Balam Sports (@BalamSports) June 29, 2021

Not being able to count on Paco Memo, the helmsman will put all his trust in Alfredo Talavera, who despite not having had a great Guard1anes 2021 with Pumas, continues to show that age is not an impediment to being at a good level. The central defense would be occupied by the second captain Hector Moreno Y Carlos Salcedo, the first being one of the most veteran and the second having a sticky coverage and good physical bearing; and the sides would be occupied by Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez on the right and Jesus gallardo on the left.

CHANGES IN THE TRICOLOR! Rodolfo Pizarro leaves the Mexican team for the preparation games against Panama and Nigeria. The Sports Directorate did not report the reason for the absence of the Inter Miami player, who will be replaced by Efraín Álvarez from LA Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/O2JGnzQUqH – Carlos A Aguilar C. (@elzarcaguilar) June 28, 2021

Without any problem Nestor Araujo He could fight for the title in the center, since he had constant activity in Spain with Celta de Vigo, but Álvarez and Cervantes could also surprise to play as initials, unlike the rest who will probably find themselves on the substitute bench .

The speed of Hirving Lozano, the scoring nose of Rogelio Funes Mori and the magic of Jesús Manuel Corona. THE NEW TRIDENT OF THE MEXICAN TEAM. ??@miseleccionmx ??#Mexican team#Futbolmexicani #ligamx pic.twitter.com/75myV55SRw – World Soccer (@mundofutboI) June 27, 2021