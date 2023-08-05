Casal Palocco accident, Vito Loiacono after the death of little Manuel, returned to let off steam on social media

after theCasal Palocco accident the guys who were part of the Youtube group, “The Borderline” had decided to suspend their accounts, given what had happened. However, in the last few hours one of the boys, Vito Loiacono has returned to social media for a harsh outburst.

Unfortunately, in this serious accident, a child who was only 5 years old lost his life. He had just left kindergartento go home after the end of year party.

Vito Loiacono it was one of the boys who was aboard that Lamborghini Urus and all together they were making a new one social challenge. They have since suspended their accounts, but the young youtuber in a story on Instragram has returned to vent. In the message he wrote:

I discovered how bad people can be, I discovered how people follow the crowd for fear of being judged, I discovered how nobody wants to know how they really are but just tries to see what’s rotten, with the aim of selling the perfect item .

I discovered how people are interested in seeing only 1% of what they believe without wanting to delve into the other 99%, I discovered that life is ruthless and that no one helps you get up, I discovered that people enjoy it when see someone else fail. Now I understand that I don’t want to give up. (I already imagine that malice will be sought in my every gesture). There is no better deaf person than someone who doesn’t want to hear.

Casal Palocco accident, how the events unfolded

The sad episode took place around 3.45 pm on Wednesday 14 June. Little Manuel, this is the child’s name, had just left kindergarten. They had done the end of year party.

He was aboard the Smart For Fourwith his mother and younger sister. The woman from her version of her, she said she was suddenly overwhelmed by the SUV. Unfortunately the impact left no way out for his child, who died after transport in the hospital.

The investigators are now also trying to understand the position of the friends in the car. This is because some indiscretion has shown that they do not have never called 911. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on this serious episode.