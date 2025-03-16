After the union, SPD and the Greens agree on a debt -financed financial package for infrastructure and defense, the criticized theThe agreement sharply. Party leader Alice Weidel and parliamentary group leader Tino Chrupalla accused CDU boss Friedrich Merz to “pull himself over the table” by the Greens. Merz “forced himself to his knees in front of the desires of the green election losers” and bend the constitution, says Weidel and Chrupalla.

Also the Left-The boss Ines Schwerdtner criticized the agreement to the Funke media group. Union, the SPD and the Greens repeated a central mistake of the traffic light, “namely climate protection and upgrading without social compensation”. Schwerdtner called on the Greens deputies not to agree to the compromise. “It’s not too late yet,” she said.

FDP-Group leader Christian Dürr was also disappointed. He accused the Union on X to have already given up their beliefs in the explorations with the SPD and now to surrender to the Greens. “No economic transition, no reforms, but gigantic debts – Friedrich Merz is still behind the Merkel era.”

Economist On the other hand, the agreement praised. “A very good compromise between black-red and green has been achieved,” said business professor Jens Südekum from the Düsseldorf Institute for Competition Economics. Friedrich Heinemann from the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) stated that it was positive “that the German parties demonstrate their unification in the crisis -like geopolitical environment”.

Also Environmental associations expressed each other in agreement. Greenpeace spoke of a good signal “that the future government now wants to invest in a targeted manner in climate protection”.