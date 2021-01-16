The Bundesliga lost a familiar face last summer. After two seasons, long-time BVB professional Nuri Sahin broke his tent at SV Werder Bremen and moved abroad for the third time in his career. The defensive midfielder moved to Turkey for Antalyaspor for the first time. So far, the 32-year-old has played a much better role at the Süper Lig club than in recent months at the Weser.
Sahin made headlines very early in his career. In August 2005, the former BVB prodigy celebrated his debut in the German upper house of football at the age of 16 years and 335 days, making him the youngest player in Bundesliga history until a few weeks ago before he was replaced by Youssoufa Moukoko in November. Born in Lüdenscheid, the first time abroad was in July 2007 when he was loaned out to Feyenoord Rotterdam for one season.
After his return to Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder fought for a regular place under Jürgen Klopp step by step and was one of the top performers in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons. The former Turkish international contributed six goals and eight assists to the 2011 championship. A few weeks after winning the title, the second move abroad to Real Madrid followed for ten million euros.
However, the 32-year-old did not manage to gain a foothold at the royal club. After a season with only ten appearances (two goal participations), a six-month loan to Liverpool FC (twelve appearances / six goal participations) followed, before the prodigal son returned to BVB. Much to the delight of the Dortmund fans, Sahin was signed on in the summer of 2014 after a one and a half year loan (seven million euros transfer fee), but he was unable to continue his previous heyday in the BVB jersey.
Over the years, the German-Turk’s operating times decreased continuously, which was also due to long breaks in injury. In his last season for the Black and Yellows, Sahin came back more often (25 missions), but the departure at the end of August 2018 was not surprising, given the numerous competitors in the midfield. With his move to Werder Bremen (40 appearances / six goal appearances), the ex-national team of the Bundesliga remained for the time being.
However, both sides had hoped for a little more from the commitment on the Weser, and so it became apparent at an early stage last season that the 32-year-old’s expiring contract would not be extended. The midfielder played his last competitive game for the green-whites, who had paid a million euro transfer fee for Sahin, in Augsburg at the beginning of February.
After his departure in Bremen, it took until mid-August before Sahin found a new club. The left foot signed for two years with Antalyaspor, where he not only plays with Lukas Podolski, but is also in the central midfield. 21 appearances and two assists is the season balance of the ex-Dortmund player, who is currently ninth in the Süper Lig with Antalyaspor. It seems difficult to imagine that the veteran will return to the German upper house of football, which is why there will probably be no more to his 259 Bundesliga appearances.
