DThe German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) is calling for long-term security for the economy in view of the budget crisis in the federal government and many funding programs in question. There are companies that have prepared for direct support from the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) and should have their own transformation projects refinanced through this, DIHK President Peter Adrian told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “It is important for the economy if alternative financing options are quickly put on the table.”

Adrian warned that funding commitments should be kept. “Companies that have been firmly promised or politically promised funding should be able to rely on receiving the promised funds. Otherwise the damage would be immense.”

DIHK calls for a new start in economic policy

Last week, the Federal Constitutional Court banned Corona loans from being subsequently reallocated for climate protection and the modernization of industry. The traffic light coalition is therefore missing 60 billion euros in the so-called climate and transformation fund, a special fund that is economically separate from the core budget.

After the verdict, Adrian called for a new start in economic policy. It is not just the financing of “sensible measures from the climate fund” that needs to be reorganized. “Overall, our economic policy needs a fresh boost so that companies can better master the challenges themselves.”

The head of the IG BCE union, Michael Vassiliadis, called for the debt brake to be suspended again. “The government and the opposition must recognize that the economic emergency that allows the debt brake to be suspended is real, at least this year and next,” he told the Funke media group. “State investment projects must be exempt from the debt brake. At the same time, it is important to improve the revenue side by increasing tax fairness.”