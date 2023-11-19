Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

The traffic light received poor poll results after the budget debacle on Sunday. This week there is a small ray of hope for one of the three parties.

Berlin – In the latest survey, the parties in the traffic light coalition are shown their currently miserable values. These can still be overcome, as the legislative period is only halfway through. But as things stand, the SPD, Greens and FDP would be far from being able to continue to govern together if the new figures were used Sunday question from “Insa”/“YouGov” on behalf of the Picture can be believed.

Survey slap: Only 35 percent would vote for one of the traffic light parties according to the Sunday question

Between November 13th and 17th, 1,201 citizens cast their vote in the survey by telephone and online for their preferred party. Just 35 percent, or just over a third, would vote for one of the traffic light parties. “They are 17 percentage points below their result in the last federal election,” explains Insa boss Hermann Binkert at the Picture.

The sensational ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court may also have played a role. Accordingly, the reallocation of debt in the budget was unconstitutional. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government had, among other things, invested money earmarked for Corona loans in climate projects.

Election survey: Union still at the top – FDP gains slightly

According to the Insa survey, the CDU and CSU remain unchallenged at the top – the Union would have 30 percent, as in the previous week. The AfD has long since clung to second place – the right-wing populists once again convinced 21 percent of the participants.

The three traffic light parties are seeing changes. The SPD lost one percent and slipped to 16 percent. However, their lead over the Greens remains stable because the Eco Party also worsens to 13 percent. In contrast, the FDP is doing well by one percent and would be somewhat more comfortably represented in the Bundestag with six percent.

Completely in contrast to the third opposition party. The Left, which lost its status as a faction after a group led by Sahra Wagenknecht split off, came in at four percent, as it did last Sunday. This puts her just ahead of the Free Voters, who have been in power in Bavaria since 2017, and who once again received three percent of the vote. This time, seven percent of the votes were lost for the other parties – more than ever since the beginning of September.

Coalition options according to survey: Grand coalition is currently the most likely

The only really stable two-party alliance that would have a majority would be a coalition between the Union and the AfD. However, CDU leader Friedrich Merz has so far ruled this out. A new edition of the grand coalition, which apparently was buried forever in 2021, would also be possible. Around half of the parliamentary seats would also be shared between the Union and the Greens, but this unification is unlikely to be an option under the current leadership figures.

Therefore, a new attempt for a Jamaica coalition that would have a majority behind it seems utopian. In 2017, their federal premiere failed due to FDP leader Christian Lindner, who declared the negotiations over by stating: “It is better not to govern than to govern incorrectly.”

At that time, the return of the grand coalition was inevitable in order to bring together a majority government. In view of the current survey figures, it seems anything but unrealistic that Germany’s path will lead to this again. Surprisingly, many FDP voters are said to be in favor of a GroKo.

Sunday question shows a different picture: traffic lights a little better – but also without a majority

Another poll published this Sunday paints an at least slightly brighter picture for the traffic lights. Like “Verian” – formerly “Kantar” or “Emnid” – on behalf of the Focus determined, the Union achieved 28 percent approval. The AfD reaches 20 percent. Behind them are the SPD and the Greens, each with 16 percent. The FDP manages to reach six percent.

With four percent, the Left would miss out on entering the Bundestag. One in ten of the 1,421 people surveyed between November 8th and 14th would vote for a different party. Here too, the traffic light would not have a majority. (mg)