new Delhi: The convoy of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party president Rahul Gandhi, who is going to meet the family of the Hathras incident victim in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped by the Greater Noida Police, after which they left for Hathras on foot. During this time, policemen rammed with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi fell down.

After this incident, Rahul Gandhi said, “In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone.” It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Don’t be so afraid, Chief Minister! ”

In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj’s wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister! – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

Congress state media convenor Lallan Kumar told that Priyanka and Rahul were going to meet the victim family of Hathras scandal. On the way, the Greater Noida Police stopped his convoy in Pari Chowk area.

He told that after stopping on the Yamuna Expressway, Priyanka and Rahul left for Hathras on foot. The distance of Hathras is 142 kilometers from where they were stopped.

Meanwhile, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh targeted Rahul and Priyanka, saying, “These brothers and sisters who have gone from Delhi, they should have gone to Rajasthan. Wherever such an incident occurs, it is a heinous crime. There was an incident in Rajasthan as well, but the Congress is doing dirty politics on the incident of Hathras.

On the other hand, Hathras District Collector P.K. Laxkar said that prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district under section 144 of the CrPC, which will remain in effect till October 31. All the boundaries of the district have been sealed. He has appealed everyone to maintain peace in the district.