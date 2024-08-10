PARIS. The engagement ring and the marriage proposal. It’s a special Olympics for Alessia Maurelli, 27, from Turin, captain of the National Rhythmic Gymnastics team. Her boyfriend, Massimo Bertelloni, a Tuscan actor, threw himself on his knees at her feet. A romantic scene in a sporting context, that of the Olympics. A classic, it’s not the first time it’s happened. She may have already known everything, but the surprise was still huge: “You’re crazy”

She, the Butterfly number one, has crowned two dreams in the same afternoon, the medal long sought, even if perhaps not of the desired metal. The Italians in fact expected silver but had to settle for third place on the podium. The gold is for China and the silver for Israel.

For the Italian team, it is the third Italian bronze after London and Tokyo. The first exercise was rated lower than expected and technical director Maccarani appealed: rejected. Then the Israelis came back.

Afterwards, speaking to Rai Sport, Alessia explained that she had jokingly told him that she would do it and that Massimo took it seriously, surprising her. Then her words on the Olympic result: «We confirmed ourselves with bronze after Tokyo and that is never a given. We kept our heads up until the end and it is a very important result for us after three years that were perhaps too difficult, also thanks to our coaches and all the girls who work with us». «We have never exposed ourselves – she continued referring to the storm over the complaints of former gymnasts against their coaches –, our response was to continue working and this medal is the response». Therefore «the dedication goes to our coach, our Emanuela Maccarani».