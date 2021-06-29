The US Department of Defense said that this attack came to eliminate threats, and in response to a series of attacks directed against “US interests” in Iraq.

The Pentagon stressed that the strikes targeted weapons depots and facilities used by several groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

In response, pro-Iranian factions fired artillery shells at a US military base in the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria, on Monday evening, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A US military spokesman also confirmed that US forces in Syria had been attacked by missiles.

The spokesman, Colonel Wayne Maroto, in a tweet on “Twitter”, that the attack occurred at 7:44 local time.

As a result, the international coalition led by Washington targeted with “heavy artillery” the city of Al-Mayadin, which is controlled by the pro-Iranian militias in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Commenting on Washington’s strikes on the Popular Mobilization militias, and the Iranian response scenarios, political analyst Ali Al-Baydar said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “These attacks come in the context of limiting the threat of the Popular Mobilization groups to the American forces in Iraq, especially after the recent military parade of the crowd, which He highlighted the military power and capabilities he possesses, and there is a systematic and undisguised American plan in this context, to trim the nails of these armed groups affiliated with Iran in Iraq.”

Al-Baydar added: “The Popular Mobilization militias are not able to respond in a large way to the American attacks on their headquarters today. They are unable to enter into an open confrontation with a mighty military force like the American one. Moreover, they live in a state of weakness and regression, so much so that many social forces And the Iraqi politician, with whom she was close, began to distance herself from the Popular Mobilization.

And he continues: “In the event of any major escalation by these militias against American targets and sites in Iraq, in response to today’s attacks, they and those behind them from across the border realize that Washington’s response will be harsh and destructive, and that is why I do not imagine any wide reactions after the American attack.” Rather, we will most likely see no more than verbal stunts against the ‘Great Satan’ and the like, and perhaps a limited military response in order to save face.

And he added: “And in this context, the attack by Iranian militias on an American military base in eastern Syria on Monday evening, and the subsequent American bombing of the Syrian city of Al-Mayadin in which these militias are stationed, and in my view, the page of action and reaction will be turned, against the background of These American strikes are at this point, but the conflict will of course remain open and open, and we will witness other rounds, no doubt in the future.”

For his part, a Kurdish military source said, in a statement to Sky News Arabia: “Washington’s carrying out these strikes shortly after targeting its consulate in the city of Erbil sends a message of reassurance to us in Iraqi Kurdistan, that we are not alone in the confrontation, that ISIS or sectarian militias affiliated with Iran, We hope that this American response will contribute to curbing and stopping the repeated attacks on the Kurdistan region of Iraq, especially on its capital, Erbil.”

These American strikes come at a time when news of drone attacks has become an almost daily occurrence in Iraq, launched by Iraqi armed militias linked to Iran, against Iraqi and American military and civilian interests and targets in the country.

And US military leaders have recently described the danger posed by drones against US soldiers in Iraq, as the biggest source of concern and threat to the military mission there.

The Pentagon confirms that efforts are underway to develop defense systems to contain the threat of drones, while the US administration finds itself facing a different kind of military danger in the Iraqi arena represented by drones, which pushes it to strengthen its deterrent capabilities in this field.