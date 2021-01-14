James Harden did what he wanted and starred in the bombshell pass of the NBA season. But that’s not why he avoided criticism for joining Brooklyn, where he will meet with Kevin Durant. Houston fans, and also some of his now former teammates, came out to condemn his decision. He earned a “disrespectful” from DeMarcus Cousins, while on social networks the supporters who adored him began to circulate old messages of the Beard in which he assured that he would not leave the Rockets.

DeMarcus Cousins’ anger came after Harden said, after the loss (100-117) against the Los Angeles Lakers, that he was with a team with which he could not win a league title because they were not “good enough” . “Obviously, it is a lack of respect, but everyone has the right to give their opinion. We feel a certain type of form of rejection about some of his unfortunate actions, “he remarked when asked by journalists.

The four-time All-Star recalled that Harden’s remarks after the game Tuesday night were a continuation of the disrespectful behavior he always had with his teammates. “Just the approach to the training ground, showing how he did it, the antics off the track, already gave a whole exhibition that last night’s disrespect had started long before. It wasn’t something that happened out of the blue last night, but with that said, as I pointed out earlier, this is the unpleasant part of the business. So it is what it is, “stressed Cousins.

“You can feel whatever you want about the organization or whatever your current situation is, but the other 14 guys in the locker room haven’t done anything to him. That we are on the receiving end of some of the comments and disrespectful antics it’s completely unfair to us, “he added.

Cousins ​​was also categorical in stating that within the squad what Harden could do had ceased to matter to them from the moment he lost respect and was marginalized. And he tried to turn the page: “We want to get to the field, work, improve, lead this younger group and fight to the death, regardless of the results, and we are going to leave everything on the field, whatever happens.”

DeMarcus Cousins ​​did not like Harden’s remarks at all. (Photo: AP)

Those who disagree so much in turning the page on the Beard it’s the fans who used to adore him. Although they were already prepared for the outcome of Harden’s departure from the Rockets, they hoped that he could at least complete the season and show on the field that the team could be a winner and that he was committed to helping them get the best compensation from his departure. However, Harden’s uncompromising stance of wanting to go any way, have made him – in his opinion – a professional “unethical” and a great “liar.”

Through social networks, some tweets that he exchanged, not long ago, with fans and in which he promised time and again that he would not leave the Rockets have become a trend. Specifically, a Rockets fan has made public an old interaction he had with Harden, when he asked him not to leave “never” and he replied: “I promise I will not. # Rocket4Life”. “I’m speechless,” he wrote on Twitter remembering it.

Others, meanwhile, expressed their anger at the latest statements he made and defined him as a character “pathetic”, “cynical” and lacking in “ethics”.

With information from EFE