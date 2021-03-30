While a team from the Suez Canal Authority finalized this Monday the operation to put the mega-ship afloat Ever given, another held a meeting with the press, to which EL PAÍS was invited. The objective of this meeting – held at the Maritime Training and Simulation Center in the city of Ismailía, in the middle of the Suez Canal – was to try to convince of the high standards of their work, including that of their pilots, the guides who accompany the captains when they cross the channel.

“His job is to convey information to the captain,” illustrated Mohamad Rushdi, with 40 years of experience in the profession, from inside one of the most advanced simulators of the Suez Canal Authority. He was not only interested in telling what his work consists of; I also wanted to determine at what point it ends: “The captain is the only one who knows the capacity of his ship: it is he who is in charge and responsible”.

A tugboat was guiding the Ever Given yesterday after being refloated in Suez, in an image of the Canal Authority. Gtres

Once the Ever given, which has blocked the strategic Suez Canal for six days, attention is turning to the next battle: determining who should take responsibility for suspending a waterway that moves billions of millions every day. The interests at stake are gigantic. The losses of the incident include from the costs of the rescue to the interruption of income that the Canal Authority has suffered, in addition to the damages to third parties due to delays, extra navigation or damaged goods, so it is expected that the insurers will be exhaustive time to define the responsibilities of what happened.

The number of people involved only around the Ever given it seems like a puzzle: the owner of the boat is a Japanese company, Shoei Kisen; the operator, Evergreen, is a Taiwanese company; the person in charge of the technical aspects of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, is German; the flag of the vessel is Panamanian and the crew on board was Indian.

At first, the Canal Authority attributed the accident to a lack of visibility, a sandstorm, and strong gusts of wind. This was, according to that version, what caused the captain to lose control. The eventualities derived from the meteorological conditions, experts say, are not anyone’s responsibility, but they imply having to prove that this has indeed been the case. And at this point no one seems convinced that this is the case.

On Thursday, the Panama Maritime Authority reported in a statement that it has initiated an investigation into what happened to the Ever given. But he anticipated that preliminary reports indicate that the ship “suffered problems in its machine that affected its maneuverability” when it was transiting the canal. The head of the Authority, Osama Rabie, assured that neither the sandstorm nor the winds were “the main reason.” “These complex incidents involve three factors: the human factor, the technical factor or the meteorology. The investigation will be clearer ”, he slipped.

If it is shown that there was some human error, however, it should also be determined who was behind it, since at the time of the accident the ship was traveling through the canal with two pilots on board, as reiterated by Bernhard Schulte. This Monday, in Ismailia, the Egyptian authorities seemed to want to nip in the bud the possibility that these guides were singled out. They invited the press to explain their training process and the preparation of their workers, even under adverse conditions such as the day of the accident.

“The first two months of each year we can have zero visibility,” said Sabry Nasr, the head of the Canal Authority’s Simulation Center. “But thanks to the training, the pilots are able to face it without difficulties,” he said. “The same happens with the windstorm and with the night. We carry out all possible scenarios ”, he concluded.

In the maritime simulation room, the pilot Mohamad Rushdi added to this version: “If the captain [de un barco] he adheres to my decision and complies with the decisions or not, he is the one who is in a position to know his capabilities, not me, “he said. “That is why the responsibility lies with the captain, and no one else.” The game of finding a culprit continues.