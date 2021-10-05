The crash that took Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp off the air this Monday (4.Oct.2021) forced many users to look for alternative applications. The most prominent among instant messaging platforms are the telegram it’s the sign.

A survey carried out by the power360 in January of this year, he highlighted the Telegram among the apps. By exploring all the features, the report identified that the platform brings more features and facilities to the user, such as the possibility to edit messages that have already been sent, delete messages without leaving a trace and include more users per group.

Since then, the 3 platforms have included some functions, such as the possibility of making payments and making group video calls. See how are the comparisons between them.

Main differences

Telegram stands out for sending files, as it is the only one that allows the transmission of long-term videos without cutting or compressing them. In similar cases, WhatsApp cuts the video and Signal displays an error message.

In security, the 3 applications claim to have end-to-end encryption – a set of techniques to encode the content of messages and make them unintelligible to third parties.

for being “from side to side”, not even the server has access to the content of the sent messages. In the case of interceptions, hackers are also unable to decipher the messages.

The difference is that for Signal and WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption is standard. In Telegram, it is only adopted in secret chats, which must be created by the user. In standard conversations, encryption is of the client-server type.

Another issue is popularity – which WhatsApp leads. The latest survey by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box, from June 2021, shows that over 95% of the Brazilian population has the application installed on their cell phone. Telegram is present in 45% and Signal in 12%. here is the whole of the research (6 MB).