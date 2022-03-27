The Brazilian tennis player Bia Haddad was defeated this Sunday (27), in a comeback, by the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina by 2 sets to 1, in the third round of the Miami Master 1000 (partials of 2×6, 6×4 and 6×2) in two hours and twenty-nine minutes of departure. With the result, the Brazilian is eliminated from the North American tournament.

On Friday (25), the paulista had surpassed, for the second time in her career, a top 3 in the ranking world. In the second round of the tournament, the paulista made 2 sets to 1 against the Greek Maria Sakkari. Even being eliminated, the current number 62 of the ranking secures a spot in the world’s top 50 in the next update of the list, which will be released by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) after the Florida tournament. This will be the best position of the Brazilian’s career.

According to the schedule, the tennis player from São Paulo should participate in the sequence of the WTA 250 in Bogotá, Colombia, from April 4th to 10th. Afterwards, she will be part of the Brazilian team, alongside Laura Pigossi, Carolina Meligeni, Gabriela Cé and Rebeca Pereira at Billie Jean King, in the Women’s Tennis World Cup, in Salinas, Ecuador, between the 13th and 16th of April.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat