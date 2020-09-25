Highlights: Prices of real estate have doubled after Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram temple

More and more people are looking to buy property in this holy city.

Only after clearing the way for temple construction on Ramjanmabhoomi, property prices started increasing in the district.

Prices have started rising rapidly after Bhoomi Pujan in August this year.

Ayodhya

After the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the real estate prices have doubled (Property Prices in Ayodhya) and more and more people are looking to buy property in this holy city. Last year, according to the belief of Hindu devotees by the Supreme Court, the price of property in the district started increasing only after clearing the way for the construction of temple at Ramjanmabhoomi. And after the Bhoomi Poojan in August this year, prices have started increasing rapidly.

People associated with property related activities in the city said that a large part of the land has been acquired by the government for development, so there is limited availability of real estate. Experts said that after the Supreme Court verdict in November last year, property prices had risen by 30-40 percent and prices have doubled since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 this year.

What is the new price?

Property prices in Ayodhya have increased threefold since last year. The property available at the rate of Rs 400-500 per square foot on the outskirts of Ayodhya last year is now available for up to Rs 1000-1500. The availability of land in the middle of Ayodhya is limited and it is priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per square foot. Professor Vinod Kumar Srivastava of Awadh University in Ayodhya told PTI-language that property rates are skyrocketing and many big businessmen to common people want to buy a land in Ayodhya.

He said that although inquiries are high now, the actual purchase is not as much as people want the government to finalize its infrastructure projects first. Srivastava said that the local administration has already banned registration of land in some parts of the district and Ayodhya has a large number of disputed properties. Apart from this, many of the land that the agents are selling are wetland and there will be environmental clearance for any construction there.