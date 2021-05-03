M.The mother company and subsidiary react differently: While Commerzbank is still hesitating whether to put its fee increase for the current account on hold because of the latest decision by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), its direct bank division Comdirect has already done so. Both parts of the bank had actually announced fee increases for the current account: Comdirect on May 1st, Commerzbank on July 1st.

In the meantime, however, a BGH decision has interfered with them. In a Postbank case, the court ruled that banks cannot simply notify their customers of changes to their general terms and conditions, such as fee increases, by letter and then regard silence as consent.

imminent danger

Actually, the Comdirect only wanted to offer the current account from May onwards without a monthly fee if customers actively use it. That should mean: monthly cash receipt of 700 euros, three payments via Apple Pay or Google Pay or at least one securities transaction. Otherwise, the bank wanted to collect 4.90 euros a month account management fee. Commerzbank also wanted to have 4.90 euros a month for its Plus account in the future, if not enough money was received, an alternative should be the more online basic account.

Most banks had announced after the BGH ruling that they wanted to wait for the reasons for the ruling before drawing any possible consequences. That could take a few weeks. At the Comdirect, however, there was apparently danger in arrears: Since the fee increase should take effect on May 1st, but the legal basis is unclear, the bank has apparently decided to suspend the changes for the time being.

The parent company Commerzbank, on the other hand, sees more time for its fee increase and therefore lets everything continue as planned for the time being. A decision will only be made when the reasons for the judgment are available, said a spokesman.

Differences for new and existing customers

PSD Bank Nord in Hamburg also initially stopped the introduction of new account models on May 1st. A spokesman for the bank confirmed this on request. For new customers, the bank changed the account models on February 22nd. For existing customers they wanted to do this on May 1st. As planned, this is probably not possible now because of the judgment. Now you are in “internal coordination” as to how you want to proceed.

In the meantime, ING Germany could not be dissuaded from the judgment and implemented smaller price increases on May 1st. At Deutsche Bank it was said that there were no major changes in fees at the moment and that they were waiting for the written reasoning for the verdict.

The Stadtsparkasse Köln, on the other hand, changed its account models and fees for new customers on May 1st. The corresponding adjustment for existing customers on July 1 is apparently still to be made dependent on the reasons for the judgment. “A detailed assessment of the decision is only possible when the reasons for the judgment are available,” said a spokesman: “The fundamental need to realign our current account models and price them in line with performance and market conditions remains unaffected by the court decision.”

Meanwhile, the consumer advice centers were already beating the drum, bank customers could assert claims for possible repayments. In the meantime, fees for bank statement printers or paper transfers that have been introduced could also be reclaimed under certain circumstances, said the consumer center Saxony. These fees can now be reclaimed, provided that the statute of limitations has not yet occurred. “That can be three-digit amounts for the individual,” says Andrea Heyer, financial expert at the consumer center in Saxony.

Stricter regulations in Düsseldorf

Meanwhile, the Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf has tightened its regulations for negative interest again. The tax exemption for new customers drops from 100,000 to 50,000 euros. In addition, since Friday the Sparkasse has also been writing to existing customers who have more than 130,000 euros on current and overnight accounts. You should either shift the money, use offers from other banks or pay a custody fee.

A number of different options are offered, including investments in securities or insurance products. If customers do not answer, they face the risk of termination of the account and the transfer of the money to the local court. The deadline for a reply is June 15th. Around 1,700 Sparkasse customers are said to be affected by this new round. They come together on deposits with the Stadtsparkasse of 330 million euros in daily money.