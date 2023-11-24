The first trucks that are part of the humanitarian convoy with medicines, fuel and gas – part of the aid that will be delivered in the context of the beginning of the truce – entered the Gaza Strip this Friday (24) through the Rafah land crossing, which connects Egypt with the Palestinian enclave, according to different sources.

The Egyptian television station Al Qahera News showed live the aid trucks entering the crossing.

On the other hand, the Israeli Army reported that four fuel tanks and four cooking gas tanks were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian aid organizations in the south of the Gaza Strip, also through the Rafah crossing.

“This was approved by the Israeli government within the framework of the pause and within the framework of the release of the hostages, as agreed with the United States and with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt,” highlighted the military statement.

The director of the State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, who serves as spokesperson for the Egyptian government, said today that 130,000 liters of fuel and four trucks of gas from Egypt will enter the Gaza Strip daily, as well as 200 trucks of aid humanitarian response since the truce came into force, which began today at 7am (local time, 2am Brasília).

Egypt will continue to receive groups of injured children from Gaza for treatment in the country, as well as foreigners and dual nationals from the enclave, Rashwan added.

For the first time since the start of the conflict, the Egyptian side will also allow voluntary entry into the Gaza Strip for Palestinians trapped in the country.

The first truce between Israel and Hamas came into force this Friday morning (24), after more than a month and a half of war, under an agreement that provides for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for the delivery of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire, which will last four days, could be extended to ten if Hamas hands over more kidnapped people. Today, the first 13 Israeli hostages of the 240 held by the Palestinian Islamic group, all of them women and children, are expected to be released at 4pm (11am Brasília time), as announced by the government of Qatar, one of the mediators of the truce.

While the new stage of the agreement does not begin, Israel has begun preparations to release 39 Palestinian prisoners – all of them women and minors – in exchange for 13 hostages that Hamas is expected to release, as part of the four-day truce reached by both sides. .

The Israeli Prison Service received the names of 39 Palestinian women and minors convicted of terrorism for their release, the Israeli newspaper highlighted. Channel 13.

They are expected to be transferred to Ofer prison, in the West Bank, at around 12pm, awaiting the delivery of the hostages held by the Palestinian militia Hamas. (With EFE agency)