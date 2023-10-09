Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

After the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, before the federal elections: Hubert Aiwanger made it clear that the Free Voters want to go to Berlin.

Munich – In the state elections in Bavaria, the Free Voters received 15.7 percent of the votes. According to party leader Hubert Aiwanger, it was a complete success. At the same time, contrary to expectations, the party did not make it into the Hessian state parliament. The jump to becoming the second strongest force in Bavaria still made Aiwanger optimistic: He is convinced that the Free Voters will be successful in the 2025 federal election.

After the Bavaria election – Aiwanger: Free voters “can join the federal government”

Hubert Aiwanger, federal chairman of the Free Voters and top candidate in the state elections in Bavaria, speaks at a press conference. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

At a press conference on Monday morning, he described the Free Voters as an “alternative” to the radicals or to the CDU and FDP. “The country needs a bourgeois-conservative-liberal party,” explained the Bavarian Economics Minister. In the Bavarian election, the Free Voters lost votes to the AfD – but gained them from the other parties.

Aiwanger wants to build up well-known minds in several federal states. “I already have a small handful of ideas in my head and in my back pocket,” he said. These will be presented in the next few months. The Free Voters want to show that they can “federate”. However, it is still unclear whether he can be set up as the top candidate, Aiwanger explained at the meeting. The political scientist Jürgen Falter had doubts in an interview on election evening Ippen.Media that Aiwanger is suitable for this position at the federal level.

First of all, the Lower Bavarian wants to rule Bavaria again quickly anyway. He made this clear to the Free Voters in Munich. The party wants to start coalition negotiations with the CSU “immediately”. It is fairly certain that the coalition between the CSU and Free Voters will continue.

Free voters in the Bundestag? – State election in Hesse unsuccessful

In Bavaria, despite the leaflet affair, Aiwanger was able to get 4.2 percent more than in the 2018 state elections. However, the hope that the Free Voters would also enter the Hesse state parliament has been dashed. Compared to the 2018 state elections, the Free Voters were able to gain half a percentage point, but at 3.5 percent they still did not get over the 5 percent hurdle. In the run-up to the elections, Hessian top candidate Engin Eroglu said that the Free Voters could become a new people’s party. In addition to the Bavarian state parliament, the Free Voters are also represented in Rhineland-Palatinate.

For Bavaria, Aiwanger suggested the rapid introduction of a benefit-in-kind card for refugees, which would largely replace the current payment of cash. “We need the ability for an asylum seeker to hold a card with which they can only shop in certain stores,” he said. In addition, asylum seekers should in future be available for the labor market after three months at the latest. The Free Voters also want to reorganize the hospital landscape in Bavaria and increase staff in the judiciary.

However, the coalition negotiations could make a personnel debate more difficult. Aiwanger called for another ministerial post for the Free Voters. (vk)