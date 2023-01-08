The concessions Republican Kevin McCarthy had to make to become Speaker of the House of Representatives could squeeze the US budget this year. His conservative opponents in the group were promised in exchange for their vote that any increase in the budget will be accompanied by cuts. Similarly, financial and military aid to Ukraine could be jeopardized if the most critical members of the House apply the emergency brake.

Last week, McCarthy needed 15 rounds of voting to finally be elected to succeed the Democratic nominee in the early hours of Saturday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After a humiliating series of rejections by first twenty, then seven and finally only six party members – explained by his supporters as a “free exchange of ideas”, by the Democrats as a “ridiculous struggle for power” – McCarthy (57) can play the role of driver of the Republican agenda.

Only it remains to be seen who will supersede whom over the next two years. The most conservative members of the House, in exchange for their votes from McCarthy, received privileges that give them disproportionate power in the 222-member Republican faction. “I couldn’t think of anything else I’d want to ask for,” said Matt Gaetz, one of the Republican delegates who voted against the longest.

Pay off debts

The U.S. government spends more money each year than it takes in. Periodically, therefore, Congress must approve the increase in the debt ceiling to ensure that the federal government can meet its obligations, pay off its debts and pay the salaries of civil servants. In or just after the summer, analysts in US media predict, will be the next time the administration will have to ask Congress for more financial room for maneuver.

McCarthy’s critics reportedly want to balance the government balance sheet, which is now running a $31 trillion deficit, within a decade. “Totally unrealistic”, said Maya MacGuineas on Sunday The New York Times, chairman of the Committee for a responsible national budget. She estimates that that demand would require about “$11 trillion in spending cuts.”

Another concession is that any proposal for cuts must be put to the vote immediately. Added to this is the commitment that a single deputy can demand a new vote on the position of the chairman at any time, which has greatly reduced McCarthy’s latitude.

Trump takes credit

After being formally installed, McCarthy said: “I want to give a special thank you to President Trump. I don’t think anyone should question his influence.” Footage from the final chaotic day of voting showed a McCarthy confidant walking toward a critical delegate, phone in hand. The screen showed that ‘DT’ was on the line.

Trump himself took credit on his social media platform Truth Social. He had contributed “greatly” to McCarthy’s victory, wrote the only Republican so far to run for president in 2024. “I have done our country a great service.” The support of McCarthy, as Speaker of the House the leading Republican politician on Capitol Hill, could give Trump a big advantage in the primary.