A week after holding a press conference in a hotel in Barcelona in which he regretted that Barça had stood him up, Thomas Heurtel now has a new team. He will not sign for the Blaugrana but he will play in the ACB League. The French point guard reinforces Leyma Coruña, penultimate in the standings.

At 35 years old, the Galician will be her fifth experience in Spain after passing through Alicante, Laboral Kutxa de Vitoria, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was precisely his secrecy when managing his move from Barça to Madrid in 2021, which now, at the beginning of 2025, frustrated his return to play at the Palau Blaugrana. Then, the Barça basketball leadership felt deceived by the player and even left him on the ground in Istanbul by not allowing him to board the return plane.

“This is worse than Turkey because now my family is involved,” Heurtel said on January 3 when Barça left him composed and without a team after leaving Shenzen Aviators and flying 15 hours with his wife and children. He was already landed at the Prat airport when the player found out that the Blaugrana club was ruling out his incorporation.

More than three years after his betrayal to go to Madrid, Laprovittola’s injury and the lack of success in hiring the Brazilian Neto made the Barça basketball section interested in him. The point guard even assured that he spoke with coach Peñarroya and had scheduled a medical examination.

But time doesn’t cure everything and when Sports World It was revealed that Barça was after him, the social mass revolutionized, forcing the club to back down.

However, Heurtel has been without a team for a short time, as Leyma Coruña needs talent on the court to try to save itself. On May 8, Barça will face Heurtel on the Galician court. That is if a Euroleague team doesn’t come and take it first.