The Government appointed Leonardo Flores to head of Public TV, replacing Eliseo Álvarez, who resigned last week due to health problems, after the scandal of the bags with $ 11.4 million.

The new executive director of the state channel was its artistic manager and He had entered in early 2020, hand in hand with Álvarez.

The president of Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), Rosario Lufrano, led her inauguration ceremony in Studio 1 of Public TV, before officials and workers of the channel.

Lufrano stated there that the objective of the current administration is the “reconstruction of public media” and regain “the prestige of the screen” of the state channel. He also highlighted the trajectory of Flores, who has 30 years of experience in Argentina and abroad.

A source from the channel assured Clarion that “Leo Flores was Álvarez’s right-hand man in Public TV. But his last assignment before entering here worked against him so that he could assume the other position that Álvarez also had before he resigned,” as vice president of RTA, the state-owned company that runs National Radio and Public TV.

Is that “Leo” Flores lived several years in Miami and He was manager of Noticias del Canal 41 of that city, America Tevé, whose editorial line for the US Hispanic anti-Castro population It did not pass the filter of the young campers who are referenced for these topics in the Minister of Culture, Tristán Bauer.

In fact, the Emmy Awards that Flores won in 2016 for the journalistic investigation “Petare: the tomb of Chavismo”, is a Allegation against the government of Nicolás Maduro and in favor of the Venezuelan opposition led by Henrique Capriles and Leopoldo López at that time.

Campers wanted Martín Bonavetti to take over, who had held the executive direction of Public TV during Tristán Bauer’s tenure at RTA. But the secretary of Media and Public Communication, Francisco “Pancho” Meritello and the head of RTA, Rosario Lufrano, managed to impose Leo Flores as executive director of the channel.

However, they were unable to appoint Flores to be Lufrano’s second, as vice president of RTA, the other position that Álvarez had and that will not be filled by Flores. “We are analyzing who to put there,” they told Clarion official sources.

Sources close to Bauer assured that “at no time” did they discuss with Meritello the possibility of appointing Bonavetti on Public TV. “Someone who had nothing to do with Bauer or Bonavetti took over,” who works as Undersecretary of Space Management and Special Projects, they raised from Culture. The same was said near Meritello.

But the truth is that last week there were strong debates in both work teams about who should be Álvarez’s replacement. Y Bonavetti’s name sounded very loud, since she had held that position under Bauer’s management, when Cristina Kirchner was President of the Nation, and the News Management was in the hands of La Cámpora and the flagship program was 6-7-8, where opposition leaders and even journalists from the channel itself were reviled, as was the case with Juan Miceli.

Meritello and Bauer “live in the same building, they cross paths and meet a thousand times, but there is no intention of managing Public TV. Obviously that (Bauer) is interested, as in any other sector of the government. Only here we do things together in content, but there is nothing more than that. For example, the channel broadcasts some special concerts of the Kirchner Center or Tecnópolis, such as the tribute to Astor Piazzolla, “sources from the Ministry of Culture clarified.

Meritello is on the fourth floor of the Kirchner Cultural Center and Bauer has their offices one floor above, so their meetings to exchange ideas are common.

“The assumption of Leo Flores marks a continuity in the profile of Public TV, which it is a service channel, where there is no official militancy, as was done during the Bonavetti-Bauer administration, “stated sources from the state channel.

Flores will also have to answer to the Justice regarding the route taken by the $ 11.4 million that were withdrawn in Public TV bags, when Álvarez was in charge of the relationship with the different managements and suppliers of the state channel. The prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita plan to date these days to the managers who intervened in the withdrawal of that money and its subsequent irregular distribution.

Since the scandal broke out on Public TV, 40 days ago, they have already left Guillermo Siaira, Director of Administration and Finance; Diego Pascual, Director of Personnel; and Ernesto Molinero, Production Manager, who had contracts with Public TV and submitted their resignations, at Lufrano’s request.

After dismissing these officials and intervening in the areas involved, the authorities they prohibited the entrance to the channel Alejandro de la Torre, Deputy Director of Administration and Finance; Ariel Berliner, Assistant Production Manager; and Andrea Mendes Guimaraes, Head of Accounting for Public TV.

And the last measure that was known, before the resignation of Eliseo Álvarez and the assumption of Leo Flores, was when the General Syndicate of the Nation (SIGEN) kicked out the “militant auditor” of the Public TV, Rolando Oreiro, based on a journalistic investigation of Clarion. Is that the auditor had to investigate the illegal withdrawal of the $ 11.4 million, but had been appointed irregularly, since he had taken a voluntary retirement as auditor of INCAA, which he finished collecting a few months before assuming in RTA, and had falsified your affidavit to join RTA.

