After Ferragosto, the tax blow: here are the deadlines

After a three-week “summer break”, which postponed the tax obligations and with payments due from the beginning of the month, millions of taxpayers will have to make the payments payments. Tomorrow I am 119 tax deadlines expected with more to be met by the end of the month.

The main task of tomorrow concerns the‘Irpef. Those who opted for payment by installments and made the first payment by June 30 must now pay the third installment of the tax, applying interest of 0.50%, in addition to the VAT balance for 2023, with an increase of 0.40%. Those who started paying on July 31 must instead pay the second installment, also with an increase of 0.40%. VAT taxpayers they must also pay the tax due for the month of July and for the second quarter of 2023. Finally, taxpayers subject to the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability (ISA) who had to make income tax payments by 30 June, Irap and VAT based on the two-year preventive agreementmust pay the second installment of VAT relating to the higher revenues or compensation indicated in the tax return, with interest of 0.18%.

Who carries out entertainment activities must pay the tax for activities carried out continuously in the month of July. By tomorrow, the real estate brokers and the managers of online portals must pay a 21% withholding tax on short-term rental fees. Furthermore, the tax substitutes must pay the substitute tax ofIRPEF and regional and municipal surcharges on the sums paid, in the month of July, to private sector employees for increases in productivity, profitability, quality, efficiency and innovation.

Another important date is Friday, August 30th. Taxpayers who fall within the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability will have to settle the 2023 and pay the first advance payment for 2024 of income taxes and Irapwith an increase of 0.40%. Within the same deadline, it will be necessary to pay, in a single solution or as a first installment, the flat-rate tax for the year 2023 and the first advance payment for 2024, with the same increase of 0.40%. Finally, August 30 represents the last deadline for taxpayers who must make the payments resulting from the tax returns annual taxes for individuals, companies and IRAP, also with an increase of 0.40%.